EDINBURG, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret McConnell, 99 of Edinburg, passed away at her home on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

Margaret was born July 5, 1923, in Brady Township Butler County, daughter of the late Delbert and Grace (Double) Croll).

She was a graduate of Slippery Rock High School.

Margaret was a homemaker and enjoyed taking care of her family. She enjoyed crocheting and farming with her husband.

She was a former member of the Mahoning Valley Grange.



Margaret is survived by her daughter, Anna Grace McConnell; her grandchildren, Richard Bruno II, Jonathan (Evelyn) Bruno and Andrew (Megan) Bruno; a great-grandchild, Roberta Bruno, along with Frances Lewis of Pulaski, Ethel Maxwell of Plain Grove, David Croll and wife, Shirley, of Slippery Rock and Lee Croll and wife, Kay, also of Slippery Rock.

In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur McConnell whom she married on August 30, 1946, he died on September 1994; her daughter, Roberta Bruno; Delbert, Elmer, Harry, Sam and half-brothers, James, Barney, Walker and Charles Wollford and Hannah Hartman.





Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 5:00 – 7: 00 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 7:00 p.m., at Terry Cunningham Funeral Home, in Bessemer.

Burial will take place in Graceland Cemetery.



In place of flowers monetary donation can be made to a charity selected by the donor.

