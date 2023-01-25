NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Ann Haylett, age 82, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, surrounded by her family at Avalon Place in New Castle.

Linda was born on September 25, 1940, in Butler, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Kenneth W. and Helen B. (Noel) Fitzgerald.

Linda was a 1958 graduate of Grove City High School.

She was a member of Bethel Evangelical Presbyterian Church.

Linda was a stay-at-home Mom. She loved being at home with her family. She enjoyed gardening both vegetables and her beautiful flower beds. She also enjoyed spending time with her neighbors. Linda enjoyed getting together with her neighborhood friends to celebrate their monthly birthdays. Linda also donated her time to the Hope Food Bank at Bethel Church.

Linda is survived by her husband, Darwin Eugene Haylett, whom she married on August 16, 1958, her daughter, Faye Haylett, two sons, Ken (Yulia) Haylett and Barry Haylett, her brother, Douglas Fitzgerald, and her five grandchildren, Sarah, Greg, Ben, Natalie, and Alex. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her brother, Dennis J. Fitzgerald.

Family and friends can gather on Sunday, April 16, 2023, from 1:30 p.m. until the Celebration of Life Service at 2:00 p.m. at the Bethel Evangelical Presbyterian Church with Pastor Jerry Dodds officiating.

Following the service, there will be a celebration luncheon at the church.

The family held a private viewing and service for Linda on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at the Terry Cunningham Funeral Home. Linda was laid to rest in Bethel Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff and friends at Avalon Place, where she resided for six years.

Donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Linda’s name.