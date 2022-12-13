LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura A. Stacy, 83, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Laura was born on February 19, 1939, in Princeton, Indiana, daughter of the late W. French and Mary (Bingham) Witherspoon.

She was a graduate of Patoka High School and Vincennes University.

Laura worked at Home Savings and Loan in Vincennes, Indiana until marrying Hugh Stacy, Jr. in 1970 and moving to Lowellville, Ohio where they operated a farm and sawmill.

A long-term resident of the Mahoning Valley Laura was a dedicated servant of the community in a variety of roles; elected member of the Poland Board of Education for multiple terms, Regional Director, Land ’O Lakes formation board, Member of the Country Mark Co-op board, long-time member of the Ohio Farm Bureau, volunteer in several positions for the Canfield Fair, active member of the Calvary United Methodist Church in North Lima, Ohio and advocate for the Poland Schools Foundation for Educational Excellence.

Laura is survived by a son, Edwin Stacy (Barbara) of Hagerstown, Maryland and her daughter, Cheryl de Fontes (Justin) and grandson, Wyatt, of Basel, Switzerland and two sisters, Ellen Bardole (Jay) of Vincennes, Indiana and Minerva Haugstad (David) of West Lafayette, Indiana.

In addition to her parents, Laura was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Stacy, Jr. and sister, Bonnie Renshaw (Max).

Calling hours will be on Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Terry Cunningham Funeral Home, 203 Oak Street in Bessemer, followed by a service at 1:00 p.m.

Laura will be laid to rest at Zion Cemetery in New Middletown.