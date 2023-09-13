NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Wayne Shiderly, Sr., 84, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Kenneth was born on July 9, 1939 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of the late William and Irma (Harman) Shiderly.

He was a 1958 graduate of Mt. Jackson High School.

Kenneth joined the U.S. Army in the Fall of 1958. He served from ’58 to ’60 in Germany.

Upon returning from Germany as a Private First Class, he worked for Seltzer Brothers Masonry and became an apprentice bricklayer for four years.

On June 15, 1963, he married his high school sweetheart, Margie Shulack.

In 1967, he and Margie started Shiderly Construction, doing mainly masonry work. Eventually he expanded and became a general contractor and called his company Ken Shiderly Construction. He was very proud that KSC was a voted “Best of the Best” in several construction areas via the New Castle News.

Kenneth is survived by his wife; his two children, Heidi Shiderly and Kenneth W. (Debbie) Shiderly, Jr.; his three grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Quinton) Moore, Nicholas Shiderly and Morgan Allwine and two great-grandchildren, Brynlee Moore and Waylon Moore. He is also survived by his siblings, Wanda (John) Lawrence, Eilleen Mateer, Carl (Matt) Shiderly, Glen (Patty) Shiderly and Eugene Shiderly; his sister-in-law, Joann Shiderly and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his brother, Francis Shiderly; his sister-in-law, Jeanna Shiderly and brother-in-law, Bill Mateer.

Kenneth was a member of Westfield Presbyterian Church on Mt. Jackson Road for over 70 years. He served as a session member, a trustee, Sunday School Superintendent and taught his adult Sunday School class for over 30 years. He was also a contributing person to the establishing of the Gospel Searches Sunday School Class over 50 years ago.

Mowing the lawn with his big John Deere lawn tractor was his favorite hobby. One of the most recent biggest joys was to drive his 1946 FARMALL H in the Bessemer Parade held in Bessemer, Pennsylvania at the end of July.

Visitation will be from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at the Westfield Presbyterian Church, 1363 Mt. Jackson Road, New Castle, PA 16102. The funeral service will follow in the sanctuary. Reverend David Clark will officiate.

Burial will be in Westfield Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers. Monetary donations can be made in his memory to the Lawrence County Humane Society, PO Box 62, New Castle, PA 16103.

Arrangements are being handled by the Terry Cunningham Funeral Home, Bessemer, Pennsylvania.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 14 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.