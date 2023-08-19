STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Pack, 86, formerly of New Middletown, passed away on August 15, 2023 at Woodlands in Poland.

She was born on April 3, 1937 in New Castle, daughter of the late Edward and Muriel Roberts.

She was a graduate of Union High School. and she was a homemaker.

She is survived by her two daughters, Susan Ohlin and Barbara Pack and a grandson, Douglas J. Ohlin, Jr.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph W. Pack whom she married on July 12, 1955, he died on December 3, 2021.

There are no calling hours or services planned.

Arrangements are by the Terry Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer, Pennsylvania.

