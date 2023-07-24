NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John Clarence Woods born in New Castle on December 5, 1956, a son of the late Arthur Woods, Sr. and Mary (Melnick) Woods.

John passed away on July 22, 2023 at home from natural causes.

He was married on February 5, 1977 to the late Verna Gilbert Woods.

John leaves behind his daughters, Mary And Stephanie Woods from Bessemer and Amanda Kelley of Wampum; a grandson, Robert Kelley of Laurel; granddaughters, Kaylee Kelley of New Wilmington and Payton Kelley of Wampum; sister, Renee Stewart of Bessemer; a brother, David Woods (Trisha Woods) of New Wilmington; a brother, Norman Woods (JoAnn Woods) of New Middletown, Ohio; a sister, Gloria Woods of Bessemer; a brother, William Woods (Chic Woods) of Enon Valley; a brother, Michael Woods (Bonnie Woods) of Pulaski; Noreen Stelter (Dan Stelter) of Wampum and several nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Mary Melnick Woods; his beloved wife, Verna Gilbert Woods; his brothers, Arthur Woods, Jr. and James (GeGe) Woods and sisters, Sharon Woods, Judy Woods, Karen Woods and Margret Jackson.

John will be remembered by his sense of humor. He loved spending time with his family and loved going to the casino. He will be deeply missed by many.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be to the family as requested.

Arrangements are by the Terry A Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer, Pennsylvania.