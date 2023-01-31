NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James H. Minner, 87, died on Monday, January 23, 2023, at the Heritage Valley Health System in Beaver.

Jim was born on August 11, 1935, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Bryan and Irene (Rodgers) Minner.

He was a graduate of New Castle High School.

He served in the U.S. Army.

James worked for the Penn Power Company.

He was a member of the Lighthouse Baptist Church.

Jim liked playing various sports, bowling, tennis, bike riding and golf and he even got a hole-in-one. He liked country dancing and enjoyed spending time with his family.

Jim is survived by his wife, Jean E. (Rudesill) Minner whom he married on August 4, 1973; his daughter, Jennie Minner and his granddaughter, Layla Grace Minner.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his daughter, Jamie Minner; his brother, Richard Minner and two sisters, Doris Applegate and Patricia Newton.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Lighthouse Baptist Church, 1021 State Line Road, Bessemer, Pennsylvania, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. also at the church.



Monetary donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Jim’s name.

Arrangements are by the Terry Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer.

