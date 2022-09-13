BESSEMER, Pennsylvania, (MyValleyTributes) – James F. Mershimer, 83, of Bessemer, passed away peacefully under the compassionate care of his loving wife and the nurses of Hospice House in Boardman, on the Sunday evening, September 11, 2022.

Born on December 9, 1937, in West Sunbury, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Ford and Edith (Hall) Mershimer.

Jim graduated from Springfield Local High School.

He went on to earn his degree in Civil Engineering from Youngstown University where he also was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U. S. Army.



During his two years of active duty and three years with the Army Reserves, Jim proudly served with the Army Corp of Engineers. His service to the Army Corp continued in his civilian life. In 1977, he was a major component of the administrative team that manned the clean-up following the Johnstown flood. After his military life, he and his wife, Patricia, resided in Gibsonia, Pennsylvania until 2013, when they moved to Bessemer to be near family.

Jim is survived by his wife of nearly 63 years, Patricia (Glassie) Mershimer; his brother, Gary (Shirley) Mershimer and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Mershimer and two sisters, Norma Bechtal and Nancy Tablack.

Jim’s many family members and friends have been witness to his great faith and have benefited from his immense generosity of time, talent, and treasure.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the Terry Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer and on Thursday, September 15, 2022 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 14, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.