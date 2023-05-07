BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James A. Hill, Jr., 57, of Bessemer, Pennsylvania, passed away the evening of Thursday, May 4, 2023.

James was born was born on December 15, 1965, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, to Carol Reese and the late James A. Hill, Sr.

Jim was a 1983 graduate of Mohawk High School.

He also served in the United States Army for three years and later served in the Army Reserves.

Jim loved to paint and enjoyed collecting rocks.

Jim worked as a drywall finisher throughout his life.

In addition to his mother, Carol Reese, he is survived by his daughter, Grace Hill; sons, Tyler Hill, Logan Hill and Justin Marker; ten grandchildren; his sisters, Melinda Scurlock, Tammy Hill-Scurlock, Tammy Jo Lombardo and his brothers, Mark Hill, Elmer Hill and Michael Lombardo.

In addition to his father, James was preceded in death by his son, James A. Hill, III; his maternal grandparents, Nellie and Julian Owoc, Anthony Stevenish and paternal grandmother, Lizzie Hill.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Terry Cunningham Funeral Home, 203 Oak Street in Bessemer, Pennsylvania.

In place of flowers, donations can be made directly to the family.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 8 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.