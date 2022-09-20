NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack C. Jones, 86, of New Middletown passed away peacefully on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman with family by his side.



He was born on February 1, 1936, in Portsmouth, son of the late Earl and Gladys Belvine Jones and Married Rose Murphy on April 20, 1963.



He was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School in Youngstown.

Jack retired from a welding career in 2009, working for himself at Jones Welding, self-contracting through Morrison Metal Weld.

He was formerly involved in the Optimist Club, Little League baseball and the Springfield Boosters. Jack enjoyed exercising at the YMCA and watching Ohio State football, all Cleveland sports teams and NASCAR.



He proudly served his country with the United States Army in the 1950s.



He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather and his mechanically inclined mind and work ethic will be missed.



Surviving are his children: son, Jack Jones of Indiana, daughter, Christina Baker married to Jeff Baker, of Smithfield, Virginia and son, Ted Jones married to Lynn Jones, of Moon Township, Pennsylvania and grandchildren, Andrew Baker, Ashlyn Baker, Peyton Jones, Juston Jones and Caleb Jones.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose; parents; sisters, Dolores Martin and JoAnn Gela and brothers, Robert and Donald Jones.



Per his request, there will be no calling hours or service.



Arrangements are by Terry Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer, Pennsylvania.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 21 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.