HILLSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jack Anton Martz, 76, of Hillsville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023, with his loving family at his side.

Jack was born to Frank and Alice Martz on October 17, 1946 in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

After graduating from Mohawk High School, he served in the United States Air Force in Vietnam, Japan and the Philippines and came home to work at General Motors, retiring in 2000.

Jack is survived by his junior high school sweetheart and loving wife of 57 years, Lynda; two children, Lori (Geno Merolla) of Islamorada, Florida, Jack (Tracy) of Canfield, Ohio and his two grandchildren, Grayson and Cooper Martz of Canfield. He is also survived by his sister, Christine (Joe) Paolini of New Castle, Pennsylvania and many nieces and nephews, special friends and his Golden Retriever, Laney.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother, Frank.

Jack filled every day with family, friends and sports. He was a natural athlete who never lost his competitive spirit playing softball, racquetball and tennis long after his high school football glory days and well into his golden years. He was an avid fisherman who knew the best spots on Lake Erie, as well as, our local lakes and quarries. The bonds he formed with his friends, whether racquetball partners, fishing buddies or neighbors were priceless to him and they were unbreakable to the very end. He was a fair, loyal, kind and loving man who never lost his sense of humor or his love of play and his children and grandchildren hope to carry on that legacy.

Jack’s family will receive friends on Thursday, August 3, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer, Pennsylvania, followed by a service delivered by Pastor Russel Shuluga.

Afterward, military funeral rites will be conducted graveside at the Bessemer Cemetery.

Jack was a lifetime member of the Mahoning Sportsman Association in Hillsville, Pennsylvania and friends are invited to gather there at the clubhouse for a celebration of Jack’s life after the ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Jack’s name to Hospice of the Valley or Animal Charity of Ohio.

