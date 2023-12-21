BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald Eugene Gennaro died suddenly on December 19, 2023, at the age of 87.

He was born in Bessemer to the late Dominic and Anna (Leeson) Gennaro on September 25, 1936.

He married his sweetheart, Nadine (Kachmer) on September 16, 1961, and cared for her until her death on March 11, 2018.

He is survived by his four daughters Tammy (Tony) Silvestri, Debra (Bruce) Massof, Leeann (Ed) Knapp and Laura (Marc) Conti who will miss him more than they can say. He was very proud of his 12 grandchildren Daniel (Elizabeth) Silvestri, Marley (Cameron) Davis, Nicholas (Lauani) Silvestri, Gabrielle (Matthew) Brennan, Eric Massof, Claire Massof, Ryan Knapp, Christina (Bradyn) Bridegam, Frank Conti, Marc Conti, Jr, Mia Conti and Angelo Conti. He was also blessed with 13 great-grandchildren: Maximilian, Christopher, Lucy and Joseph Silvestri, Cecilia, James, Maria and John Davis, Maria Tereza and Dominic Silvestri and Leo and Peter Brennan, and one to be born in June. All of whom loved him very much.

Gerald loved his family, gardening and sports. In the summer, you would find him in his very large garden, watering, weeding and caring for his vegetables. In the fall, you would find him at football games; in winter, girls and boys basketball games and in the spring, baseball games and girls and boys track meets. He especially loved to watch his grandchildren play football, baseball, hockey, soccer and volleyball. There was no one in the stands more proud than he was when watching his grandchildren.

Gerald lived a very active life. He was in the army reserves for a brief time. He worked full time at Carbon Limestone company while also going to school full time to get an accounting degree. He continued to work at Carbon Limestone after graduating from Youngstown State University. He managed a convenience store in New Castle where he made many friends and ran a tight ship. He traveled to see his children and grandchildren who did not live nearby. He made pierogies two days a week with his crew at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in New Middletown. He traveled to Hawaii, a place that he loved, three times with Nadine and once with Tammy and Tony just to see it one last time.

Gerald was also preceded in death by his beloved sister, Phyllis (Eugene) Retort and his brother, Raymond Gennaro.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, from 4: – 7:00 p.m. at Terry Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer, Pennsylvania.

There will be an additional visitation on Thursday, December 28, 2023, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow beginning at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in New Middletown, Ohio.

In place of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 22 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.