BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Faye M. Howard, 88 of Bessemer, passed away surrounded by her loving family in the early morning of Sunday, December 24, 2023.

Faye was the born in Youngstown, Ohio on July 5, 1935 to the late Mark and Mildred (Greenler) Kohler.

She worked for 50 years and most recently for Burns, O’Hare and Bella in Canfield.

She was a lifelong member of the St. Mark’s Church in Boardman and worked along side of her husband on their farm in Bessemer.

Faye enjoyed shopping, Longenberger Baskets and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. You could find Faye at the many local fairs, ringside, watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren showing their livestock. Of all, the Canfield Fair was her favorite in which she attended for over 75 years.



Faye is survived by a daughter, Judy (Eric Benninghoff) Howard of Bessemer and a son, James E. (Marlen) Howard of Fort Mills, South Carolina; two brothers, Ross Kohler of Poland and Marc C. Kohler of Sebring and a sister, Ruth E. Root of New Middletown. She is dearly missed by her four grandchildren, Phillip Benninghoff, Christine (Daryl) Musser, Abbey (Ross) Parsons and Kelly (Colson) Cripps and her five great-grandchildren, Allison and Drew Musser, Bryer Benninghoff and Audrey and Elena Parsons. She also leaves many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Faye was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Howard, whom she married on July 7, 1956.

There will be no calling hours. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Terry Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer, Pennsylvania.