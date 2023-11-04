BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth P. (Betty) Macek, 89, of Bessemer, died on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at Edison Manor Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center.

Betty was born on June 6, 1934, in New Castle, daughter of the late David and Katherine (Martin) Johns.

Betty was a graduate of New Castle High School.

Betty was a homemaker and she enjoyed gardening, camping and Polka dancing.

Betty is survived by her children, Cindra (Frank) Cinque, Eugene (Joanie) Macek, Jr. and Marcilyn (Kevin) Fusselman; six grandchildren, Brandon, Chad, Frankie, Brian, Candlyn, Gretchen and four great-grandchildren, Bella, Austin, Roxanne and Dean.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Macek, Sr., whom she married on November 24, 1954; he died on June 28, 2017; four sisters, Dorothy, Yvonne, Peggy, Katherine and two brothers, David and Charles.

There are no calling hours planned; a memorial service may take place at a later date.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Edison Manor for the care of Betty.

Arrangements are by the Terry Cunningham Funeral Home, Bessemer, Pennsylvania.

