POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Cracraft Hawkins passed into the loving care of her Lord and Savior Jesus on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

She was born November 10, 1949 to Naaman (Buck) and Frances Penwell Cracraft in New Castle, Pennsylvania. She succumbed to complications from osteoporosis.

Dorothy had many fond memories of growing up in Hillsville where she enjoyed playing with many friends and walking to school in Hillsville. She graduated from Mohawk High School’s Class of ’67 and was active in class reunions and luncheons.

She also enjoyed swimming at Crystal Lake, where uncles Buddy and Bobby were founding members of the Mahoning Sportsmans Association. Dorothy continued as a member of MSA following her return to the area in 2009. Less than a week before her death, she became a Life Member of MSA. She attended First Covenant Church in Bessemer, Pennsylvania. Dorothy’s strong Christian faith resulted in her being very active by serving as a Deaconess and in various committee capacities at many churches over the years. She attended many Bible Studies including Community Bible Study in Boardman and Bible Study Fellowship in Cleveland and Wadsworth where she served many years as part of the BSF Leadership Team.

She married the love of her life Paul Hawkins August 9, 1969. Paul and Dorothy enjoyed traveling and went on exciting vacations to Hawaii, Alaska, the Caribbean, and various places as well as several trips to Florida. They also enjoyed trainings at Billy Graham’s Training Center in Ashville, NC. Dorothy was employed in retail business for many years and was the manager of a convenience store. Later, she was employed by Weight Watchers for 26 1/2 years before retiring.

Dorothy leaves her husband, Paul, brother Russell (Violet) Cracraft, sister-in-law Louise Cracraft, stepsisters-in-law Nancy Chairo & Anita Chiaro, Uncle Glen (Carol) Penwell, Aunt Lillian Cracraft and many cousins, nieces and nephews to remember her. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Donnie Lee Cracraft and Gene Cracraft and sister Rachel Cracraf

Shuluga, stepmother Catherine Cracraft and stepbrothers John Chairo and Patsy Chairo.

Special thanks go to Pastor John for his Communion visits and church members Sandy and Claudia; neighbors Diane, Greg, and Drew; relatives Russel, Nevin, Judy, Connie, Roberta, Mary Kay and Rusty; friends Betty, Jeannie, and Crystal; Ohio Living care by Jessie, Francine, and others; Legacy Christian Home Care by Bethaney and others. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice at 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Building E Suite 201, Canfield, Ohio 44406

Friends and family may attend calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on January 19 , 2024 at the Terry Cunningham Funeral Home 203 Oak Street in Bessemer PA 16112 followed by funeral services with Rev..Russel Shuluga and Rev, John Magargee officiating at the funeral home. Burial services will follow immediately at the Bessemer Cemetery on Oak Street