NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Dennis Lee Kennedy, 71, on May 28, 2023, and Elissa “Lisa” Jeanne (Othites) Kennedy, 69, on May 27, 2023. They resided in New Castle.

Dennis was born on November 21, 1951, in Ellwood City, son of the late Lester Ray and Roberta Mae (Kirkham) Kennedy, Lisa was born on September 16, 1953, in New Castle, daughter of the late Michael and Sophie (Christianakis) Othites.

Dennis retired from Blair Strip Steel, New Castle, Pennsylvania, after 30 years of service.

Passionate about his faith and dedicated to helping others, Dennis served as a Deacon at Harmony Baptist Church where he spent countless hours serving the church and its members.

Dennis was the Owner and operator of Big Meadows Hounds. Dennis was an award-winning breeder, handler, and trainer. He enjoyed life to its fullest. Whether as a member of Castlewood Band, out hunting with family and friends, beagling, or traveling the country on his motorcycle with his beloved wife, Lisa, Dennis’s larger than life personality was always present. It has been said that Dennis had “more stories than Barnes and Noble.”

Lisa was a registered respiratory therapist at UPMC Jameson for nearly 40 years.

Equally passionate in her faith, Lisa was a Deaconess at Harmony Baptist Church and could always be counted on to help those who needed it most. Lisa’s infectious smile and genuine nature made her a perfect fit for numerous plays at the New Castle Playhouse and was often called upon to deliver a difficult solo performance. She was a committee member for the Lawrence County Republicans, a member of Castlewood Band, and an avid softball player. It has been said that Lisa “could out shop anyone, any age, any time.”

Dennis and Lisa were special people to so many and their legacy is the love that they shared for each other and their family. In 2022, Dennis and Lisa celebrated 50 years of marriage. The commitment that they had for one another was surpassed only by their devotion to their children and grandchildren. They were a constant source of encouragement and support. Their passing is a massive loss to all that knew them, but their love, passion, and faith will not be forgotten by those they touched so deeply.

They leave behind three children; Christine Leigh Porada, (husband William C. Porada), Kelly Lynne Carlson, and David John Kennedy (partner Jennifer Book Davis), eight grandchildren; Alyssa R. Vanasco, Aaron C. Vanasco, Alexis N. Vanasco, Kayla S. Carlson, Kolton Carlson, Alan Davis, Matthew Davis, and Alexandria Davis and one great-great-grandchild; Asher Davis. In addition, Dennis leaves behind a twin brother, Daniel Allen Kennedy, and a sister Linda Kennedy Dean, (husband Wayne Dean). Lisa leaves behind two sisters, Claire Stock (husband Jim Stock), Michele Aromatorio, and her brother Michael John Othites (wife Deanna Othites).

Visitation for Dennis and Lisa will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. – Noon, and from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Harmony Baptist Church (4103 Ellwood Road, New Castle, PA 16101), followed by a joint funeral service at 5:00 p.m. at the church. Pastor Jeff MacKay officiating.

Dennis and Lisa will be laid to rest in Castle View Memorial Gardens. A live stream of the service is also available to watch at (2) Harmony Baptist Church | New Castle PA | Facebook.

In place of flowers, monetary donations can be made to Harmony Baptist Church and/or Give a Hand (Give A Hand | In Loving Memory of Dennis & Elissa Kennedy).

Arrangements are by the Terry Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer, Pennsylvania.