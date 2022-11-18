BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David C. Lysiak, 36, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at UPMC Jameson.

David was born on January 14, 1986, in Beaver, Pennsylvania.

David was a graduate of the New Castle School of Trades becoming a welder and ironworker and he later worked with the carpenter union.

David enjoyed bowling, golfing and playing video games. He enjoyed drawing and music. He most enjoyed spending time with his children.

David is survived by his parents, Jacquelyn (Mount) Gilmore and her husband, Alan and Craig Lysiak; his children, Aidan, Madison, Abel and Harper; his sister, Alex Jordan and her husband, Andrew Weiss; grandparents, Linda and George Thomas and Marilyn Lysiak; two nieces, several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Stephen J. Lysiak; his grandfathers, Jerold H. Mount, Sr. and Walter A. Lysiak and an uncle, Jerold H. Mount, Jr.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 20, 2022, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Terry Cunningham Funeral Home, 203 Oak Street in Bessemer.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, St. Mary Church. The funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. for Mass.

David will be laid to rest in St. Anthony Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 20 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.