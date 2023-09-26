NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte M. Palkovich, 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at her home.

She was born on June 26, 1936, in Salem, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Frances (Duncan) McKim.

For over 40 years Charlotte worked in the cafeteria at Mohawk High School.

Charlotte enjoyed cross-stitching and cooking and was an avid baker.

She was a member of Bessemer Presbyterian Church.

Charlotte is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Don) Dickson; her brother, Bradley (Brunita) McKim; her sister, Betty Certalich; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Palkovich whom she married on May 1, 1954, he died on March 3, 2016 and a son, Tom Palkovich.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 28, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Terry Cunningham Funeral Home, 203 Oak Street in Bessemer.

Services will be held on Friday, September 29 at 10:30 a.m., also at the funeral home, conducted by Pastor Nathan Leslie.

Charlotte will be laid to rest in Bethel Cemetery.