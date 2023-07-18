BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Lambright, 53 of Bessemer, died on Friday, July 14, 2023, at his home.

Brian was born on August 15, 1969, in New Castle.

Brian was a graduate of Mohawk Area High School.

Brian was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed spending time at his home with his three dogs.

Brian is survived by mother, Nancy Myers; his son, Matthew Lambright; his brother, David Lambright; his sister, Tracy (James) Bryson and his long time companion, Lisa Woods.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Shaffer.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Terry Cunningham Funeral Home, 203 Oak Street in Bessemer, followed by a memorial service at 7:00 p.m.