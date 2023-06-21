BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Brandi Marie Genova, 33 of Bessemer, died on Monday, June 19, 2023 at her home.

Brandi was born on March 15, 1990, in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of John Genova and the late Patricia Heasley.

Brandi worked as a waitress for the Bessemer Croatian Club.

She enjoyed going four-wheeling, going on walks to the quarries around the Bessemer area and fishing. Brandi also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and most enjoyed spending time with her son, Giovanni.

Brandi is survived by her son, Giovanni; her father, John Genova; her brother, Brandon M. Genova; her half-brother, Matthew Fandozzi and many aunts and uncles and their families.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 25, 2023, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Terry Cunningham Funeral Home, 203 Oak Street in Bessemer, followed by a service at 4:00 p.m.

The family asks that in place of flowers, monetary donations can be made to the family for Brandi’s son, Giovanni.