ENON VALLEY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Betty J. (Guthrie) Kuhn, 85, passed away at her home on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

Betty was born on December 3, 1937, in Douglas, Georgia, daughter of the late Ira and Della (Harrell) Guthrie.

Betty owned and operated Betty’s Pets. She was a breeder of small pets.

She was a former member of Bethel Evangelical Presbyterian Church.

Betty enjoyed fishing, going to casinos and raising animals.

Betty is survived by her children, Thomas (Janice) Kuhn of Enon Valley, John (Diane) Kuhn of New Galilee, Nancy (Ray Vogel) Blanchard of Enon Valley and Donna Kuhn of Enon Valley and eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, William T. Kuhn, whom she married on February 4, 1957; he died in 1994; her daughter, Dianne Milliron; her sister, Ira Lee Caraway and her brother, Joseph C. Guthrie.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., at the Terry Cunningham Funeral Home, 203 Oak Street in Bessemer.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Jerry Dodds officiating.

Betty will be laid to rest at the Little Beaver Cemetery.

