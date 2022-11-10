NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann Gollan, 85, passed on to her eternal home on Friday, November 4, 2022.

She will be greatly missed by her husband, Norman Gollan; her son, Vincent (Dorothy) Sabol; her daughters, Kathy Sabol and Deborah Sabol, all of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, stepson and daughters, her friends and her church family from, Gospel Baptist Church.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents, George and Edna Heaver; her first husband, Vincent Fabian Sabol and her oldest daughter, Gloria Jean Monday.

The family held a private service.

Arrangements were by the Terry Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer.