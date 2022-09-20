BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – August E. “Gus” Anderson, Jr., 91 of Bessemer, died on Saturday, September 17, 2022, in Hospice House in North Lima.

Known as Gus, August was born in Bessemer on November 8, 1930, son of the late August and Anna (Nord) Anderson.

August served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and later worked as a millwright for Bessemer Cement.

August enjoyed all types of sports, especially, golf, fishing and hunting. Earlier in his life, he signed to play minor league baseball with the Sunbury Baseball Club Interstate League. August was also a member of the Bessemer Rod & Gun Club and the American Legion.

August is survived by his children, Jackie Lynn Anderson and David Anderson; two grandchildren, Andrea (Dan) Hopper and Vincent (Ashley) Pagliaro and two great-grandchildren, Anderson Whan Hopper and Garrett Pagliaro.



In addition to his parents, August was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann (McIntyre) Anderson; his daughter, Denise Pagliaro; four brothers, Wilbur, Barney, Donald and Fred Anderson and four sisters, Bernice Olson, Kay Oneal, Ruth Rickard and Ardeth Anderson.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 22 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Terry Cunningham Funeral Home, Bessemer.



On Friday, September 23, a funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. held by Deacon John Curran, also at the funeral home.

Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery.

