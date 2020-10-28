William Thayer Martin, Jr., Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Thayer Martin, Jr. passed away on Monday, October 26, at the Briarfield at Ashley Circle in Austintown, Ohio; he was 79.

Bill was born in New Castle on March 10, 1941 son to the late William T. Martin, Sr. and Margaret A. Bradford Martin.

Bill married the former Kathleen Hardester on February 14, 1989; she preceded him in death on June 10, 2019.

At a young age Bill was diagnosed with polio and was handicapped by its affects all his life. He never let his ailment prevent him from achieving success. He was Owner and Operator of the Martin Trucking, Inc.

He was a mason with lodge 411 for over 51 years and serving as Master Mason in 1969, Past Master in 1986 and as mason Trustee and former two term mayor of Bessemer Borough and former member of Borough Council. Bill was also a member for many years of the Croatian Club in Bessemer and the Johnson Club in Hillsville.

He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, longtime season ticket holder for the Pittsburgh Penguins but especially enjoyed and cherished his Steelers and Browns rivalry with his beautiful wife and Brown’s fan, Kathy Martin. Bill attended for many years the Indianapolis 500 race and the family had been sponsors of the Martin Brothers race team which competed in the Indy 500.

Bill is survived by his brother, Dave Martin; stepdaughter, Amy (Burkes) Bylenok and her husband, Terry and grandsons, Jayvon and Jaden Laster and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Eva Martin.

Visitation and service will be Friday, October 30, 2020 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m., with a service to immediately follow, at the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer. Covid-19 regulations will be applied.

Bill will be laid to rest in the St Anthony Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Shiners Hospital for Children in Bill’s name and memory.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 29 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

