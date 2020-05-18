William Shaffer, Bessemer, PA

BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Shaffer of Bessemer, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Masternick Memorial Center in New Middletown. He was 83 years old.

Bill was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on December 28, 1936 a son of Oliver and Ruth Keefer Shaffer.

He attended and graduated from New Castle High and served his country as a veteran in the Army during the Bay of Pigs conflict.

He married the former Nancy Marangoni on July 18, 1959 and she survives at home.

Bill was retired from the Bessemer Cement Company after 40 years as a pack-house supervisor.

He was a faithful member of the First Covenant church in Bessemer where he served as a trustee and custodian.

Bill was a Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Yankee fan, he coached little league and followed all his children and grandchildren’s sporting events. His love of his family was unquestionable.

Besides his wife Nancy, Bill leaves behind his children and their spouses, Stephen Shaffer and his wife, Brenda (who was fortunate enough to be Bill’s personal nurse across the street) in Bessemer, Pennsylvania, Mark Shaffer and Amy from New Sewickley, Pennsylvania and Julie and Tom Miller of Poland, Ohio; brother, Gary Shaffer of Neshanock Township; grandchildren, Josh Shaffer of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Justin (Theresa) Shaffer of North Beaver Township, Pennsylvania, Kylee Shaffer and Bobby Marino of Niles, Alexa Shaffer of Neshanock Township, Frank Shaffer and Kess Gordon of Enon Valley, Michael Miller and Michele Saladino of Poland, Ohio, Shannon Miller and Evan Bolinger, also of Niles, Ohio.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents.

Private family service will be conducted at the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Magargee officiating.

Burial will be in the Covenant Cemetery in Bessemer.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the First Covenant Church in Bill’s memory.

On a special note the Shaffer family wishes to thank the entire staff and management of the Masternick Facility for their exceptional care of William!

