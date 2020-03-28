William “Fritz” Galbreath, Bessemer, PA

BESSEMER, Pennsylvania MyValleyTributes) – William “Fritz” Galbreath, 63, of Bessemer, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at the Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Fritz, as he was lovingly called, was born in Wampum, Pennsylvania on August 30, 1956, son of the late George A. and Irene Goodland Galbreath. Fritz was a graduate of Mohawk High and married the former Vickie Fox on December 11, 1976, she survives. He had been a heavy equipment operator for Allegheny Minerals up till his diagnosis of cancer.

Fritz and Vickie attended the Edinburgh Christian Church and Fritz was very active in local Boy and Girl Scouts. He was a past volunteer fireman for the North Beaver V.F.C. He was a hard working family man and his home life and children and grandchildren were everything to him.

He is survived by his wife, Vickie, at home; son, William Galbreath, Jr. (Tara) of Pulaski, Pennsylvania; daughter, Alicia Galbreath of Bessemer, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Shaun Galbreath, Annalise Galbreath of Pulaski and Justin Galbreath of Bessemer. Fritz also leaves behind a brother, George (Butch) Galbreath (Helen) of Wampum.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Memorial service for Fritz will be announced at a future date due to the on-going circumstances.

Private Family services were held at the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home.

Family wishes that any sympathy flowers or gifts or tributes be delayed till the Memorial service is announced.

William Fritz Galbreath is to buried in the Grandview Cemetery in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania.