William E. Porter, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William E. Porter, 60 died on Thursday November 18, 2021 at UPMC Jameson Hospital. Bill was born on April 26, 1961 in Bellflower, California son of the late Harry and Lynn (Culp) Porter.

Bill worked at Trivium Aluminum Packaging Corp. in Youngstown.

He was an Artist, loved to paint and draw. He enjoyed sports, his teams were the Raiders and Lakers. He liked watching NASCAR. He also liked Harleys. He liked being outdoors especially sitting outside.

He is survived by his wife, Linda (Mayberry) Porter whom he married on September 28, 2021, his sister, Shelly Thompson, his niece, Ashley Thompson and his nephew, Allen Thompson.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his former wife, Kathlyn M. (Kriechi) Porter; she died September 16, 2016.

Bill was a wonderful man and will be missed by all that knew him.

Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at New Bedford Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 151 Woodland Drive in New Bedford, PA. Burial will take place in Lake Park Cemetery. There are no calling hours planned.

Arrangements are by the Terry Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer.