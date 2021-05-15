William C. Casto, Mount Jackson, PA

MOUNT JACKSON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William C. “Bill” Casto, 79, of Mt. Jackson, Pennsylvania, in North Beaver Township, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Bill was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania, on April 24, 1942, son of the late William and Marjorie Howard Casto.

Bill graduated from Mohawk High School and enlisted in the Air Force.

During that time, he married his high school sweetheart, the former Bonnie Sue Miller, on May 18, 1963. After being honorably discharged from the military they moved back to the Mount Jackson area.

Bill had been a quality Inspector, starting in the Rockwell Spring Plant in New Castle, then retiring from GEI Industries in Youngstown, Ohio.

He and Bonnie Sue were very active members of Mt. Jackson Presbyterian Church where Bill served as a Trustee for many years.

Bill was a kind, caring, generous man. He had a wonderful sense of humor and a uniquely telling laugh, was a devoted fan of coffee and walking his dog and thoroughly enjoyed hunting, tinkering in his garage and rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He loved his wife, Bonnie Sue and his son and daughter-in-law, Wade and Sharon Casto of Petersburg; he was an incredible “Pap” to his precious grandchildren, Elizabeth (Chris) Miller of Diamond, Ohio, Alyssa (TJ) Bobosky of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Jane Casto also of Petersburg and his great-grandsons, Luca, Liam and Colten Miller; others who are going to dearly miss him are his in-laws, Bob Miller, John (Debbie) Miller; several nieces and nephews and a countless amount of friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents.

Bill’s final wishes were to be cremated and his ashes buried in an urn he had machined himself.

No formal services are planned at the moment and arrangements are entrusted to the Terry A Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer.