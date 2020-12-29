William A. Carroll, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William A. Carroll, 66, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, passed away at his residence on Monday, December 21, 2020.

William was born an Amityville, New York, on August 9, 1954, son of the late Thomas and Dorothy Lennon Carroll.

After high school, William had worked as a machinist and builder for Republic Fairchild and Pistorios machine.

He was a member of the Local machinists union.

William was proud to claim that he had either built or touched every single A-! 0 Warthog, that the United States government used or anyone outside of them.

William leaves behind his ex-wife, Susan Felger Carroll of Bessemer; sons, Steve Carroll of New Castle and William Carroll of Millhall, Pennsylvania; sisters, Barbara (Edward) Quinn of Medford, New York, Patricia Morales of Patchoug, New York and Diane Carroll of Lubbock, Texas.

He was preceded in death by parents; brothers, Charles and Thomas.

Final arrangements are entrusted to the Terry A Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer, Pennsylvania.