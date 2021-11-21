Wayne Allen Ramsey, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne Allen Ramsey, 50, died on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Wayne was born on June 8, 1971, in New Castle, son of the late Kenneth W. and Ida L. (Gaghagan) Ramsey.

Wayne attended the Indiana University of Pennsylvania, receiving his Act 120 Municipal Police Officers Educational Training. He also received his Act 44 Constable Training for North Beaver Township, Act 2 Deputy Sheriff Training and Act 235 Lethal Weapons Training, Class A CDL Training and Lawrence County Vo-Tech for Academic and Data Processing.

Wayne currently worked for the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy and the North Beaver Township Police Department as a patrol corporal. He had worked for C& C Security and Transport Tech as a driving instructor.

Wayne enjoyed traveling with his wife, collecting movies, riding his motorcycles and playing the lottery “scratch-off tickets.”

Wayne is survived by his wife, Susan L. (Queer) Ramsey, whom he married on September 28, 1996; his aunt, Shirley A. Sager, who was like Wayne’s second mom; three sisters, Christine L. (David Peelman) of Bessemer, Ann M.(Gary Fusco) Byers of Bessemer, Georginia L. (James) Hettrick of Hubbard and his nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, who were like his children, Amber (Tim) Liszka, Amanda (Todd) Campbell, Katilyn Ramsey, Ashley Byers, Adam Hettrick, Connor, and Kora Liszka and Lucas and Maylin Campbell.

In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his grandparents, Albert D. and Edna (O’Neil) Ramsey, Cecil V. and Leona J. Gaghagan and his mother-in-law, Mabel R. (Moltz) Queer.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 26, 2021, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Terry Cunningham Funeral, 203 Oak Street in Bessemer.

Funeral services for Wayne will be held on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., also at the Terry Cunningham Funeral.

Burial will take place in Castle View Memorial Gardens.

Wayne was a loving son, husband, brother and son-in-law and was a warm and caring friend. He had an infectious smile and laugh. He was dedicated to police work his entire life. It was his calling.

Wayne will be missed by all that knew him.

We ask that family and friends use COVID-19 protocol, face masks, social distancing and no lingering at the funeral home.

In place of flowers, donations can be made to the Lawrence County Humane Society in Wayne’s name, as he loved flowers.