CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at his home in Campbell after years of battling many health issues.

Butch was born in Youngstown on October 11, 1961, son of the late Walter E. and Toni Zappone Grice, Jr.

He worked at one time for Mashburn Tree Service.

He enjoyed fishing, classic cars, motorcycles, music, the outdoors and his dogs. He was a BBQ grill master at family cookouts and a loyal fan of the Cleveland Browns.

Butch is survived by his fiancée, Dawn M. Prill, they have been together for 28 years; his four children, Benjamin Grice, Jessica Grice, Taralyn (George) Rusu and Sarah Latimer; a sister, Brenda Grice, as well as several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and their children.

Besides his parents, Butch was preceded in death by his brother, John Grice, Sr.

There are no calling hours or services planned.

Arrangements are by the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral in Bessemer.