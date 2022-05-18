BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – W. Gayle Gwin, age 86 of Bessemer, died on Monday, May 9, 2022 at his home.

Gayle was born August 10, 1935, on the family farm outside of Bessemer, a son of the late Willis Albert and Jenny Martin Gwin.

He graduated from Mount Jackson High School.

Gayle was a life-long farmer and a member of Westfield Church.

He drove school bus for over 30 years for Mohawk Area School District and then worked as a custodian in the district for 16 years.

Gayle is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann (Puz) Gwin, whom he married on October 24, 1959; three children, Christine (Anthony) Piatek of New Castle, Russel (Janice) Gwin of St. Clairsville, Ohio and Mark (Kimberly) Gwin of Bessemer; three grandchildren, Matthew (Nichole) Piatek, Amanda (Aaron) Guzzo and Marianne (Aaron) Doutt and a great-granddaughter, Kelly Christine Guzzo.

In addition to his parents, Gayle was preceded in death by three brothers, Howard, Clifford and Richard; two sisters, Eileen and Eleanor (in infancy) and a granddaughter, Kelly Baker Piatek.

There will be no calling hours or services, as the family gathered privately.

Burial was in St. Anthony Cemetery in Bessemer.

Arrangements are by the Terry Cunningham Funeral Home, of Bessemer.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 19 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.