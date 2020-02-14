Verna Ellen Woods, Bessemer, PA

BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Verna Ellen Woods of Bessemer, Pennsylvania passed away at her residence on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from a chronic illness. She was 60 years old

Verna was born in Youngstown, Ohio on January 15, 1960 the daughter of the late James and Ester Bunnell Gilbert.

She was the wife of John Woods whom she married on February 5, 1977, he survives.

Besides her husband, Verna leaves her daughters, Mary Woods and Stephanie Woods both of Bessemer and Amanda (Brian) Kelley of Pulaski; her three grandchildren, Robert, Kaylee and Payton Kelley all from Pulaski; sisters, Elizabeth (Paul) Gravatt, Tina Gilbert, Janine Sampias and Jamie Jo Gilbert (Sherry) all of New Castle and several nieces and nephews

Verna was preceded in death by mother, Ester and her in-laws, Arthur and Mary Woods

Verna will be remembered for her love of Bingo, reading and spending her years with her family. She was of the kindness soul and will be deeply missed.

In lieu of flowers contributions to the family is requested.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Terry A Cunningham Funeral Home of Bessemer.