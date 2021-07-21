Timothy R. Valley, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy R. Valley, 37, died on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at his home in Lowellville.

Tim was born on February 11, 1984, in Youngstown, son of Timothy N. Ambrosini and Barbara J. Evans Corbin.

Tim graduated from Struthers High School in 2003.

Tim worked for General Aluminum Manufacturing Company as a Mechanic in Ravenna, Ohio.

He loved the outdoors especially fishing. Tim enjoyed cooking and making Italian foods. He had a huge heart and would do anything he could to help people. He had a great sense of humor. Tim was a great father to his sons.

Tim is survived by his mother, Barbara J. Evans Corbin (Ted Murphy), his father, Timothy N. Ambrosini, his two sons, Giovanni and Dominic Valley and a sister, Ashley Ambrosini, in North Carolina and his lifelong friend and mother of his sons, Desiree Bolinger.

Tim was preceded in death by his adopted, father Edward M. Valley, his Uncle, Bob Evans and his stepfather, Ronald P. Corbin.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home, 203 Oak Street in Bessemer, Pennsylvania.

In place of flowers, donations can be made to the family.

