Thomas W. Werner, Bessemer, PA

BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas W. Werner, 75, of Bessemer, Pennsylvania passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the Masternick Health Center in New Middletown, Ohio.

Thomas was born In New Castle, Pennsylvania on February 26 1945 son to the late Walter and Ruth Herald Werner.

After graduation Thomas was drafted into the Army and served during the Vietnam War. He was honorable discharged from active service in 1968.

Thomas found employment with GM Lordstown and had worked several divisions within the company for 32 years.

Thomas is survived by his wife, the former Roslyn “Lynn” Butera, who he married on May 19, 2000; son, Mark Werner and his wife, Amber, of Bessemer, Pennsylvania; daughter, Lorriee Schilling and her husband, Craig, of North Beaver Township and Lisa Catron and her husband, John of Bessemer, Pennsylvania; his stepchildren are William Mills and his wife, Sarah, of Orlando, Florida and Triston Mills and his wife, Angela, of Edinburg, Pennsylvania; sister, Charlotte Legge and her husband, James, of Slippery Rock; brother, Chuck Werner and his wife, Linda, of New Galilee, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Ruth and son, Tommy Werner.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer, Pennsylvania.