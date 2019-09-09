The funeral service is an important point of closure for those who have suffered a recent loss

Our funeral home curate a final ceremony that provides space for guests to begin the journey through grief together. This expertise contributes to a meaningful funeral service that gives mourners a chance to say their last farewells.

Terry A Cunningham Funeral Home can help you prepare a funeral plan that will ensure your end of life needs are met and ensure your family do not have the financial or emotional stress of making funeral decisions.

E-mail: cfhbess@gmail.com

Address & Phone Number

203 Oak St

Bessemer, PA 16112

724-667-7733