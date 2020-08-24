Shirley Mitzel, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Mitzel, 94, of New Middletown, Ohio, passed away on August 23, 2020, at the Mercy Health system in Boardman, Ohio.

She was born in Bessemer, Pennsylvania, on July 28, 1926, daughter of the late Louis and Ada Heaver Kinkela, she was the widow of Joseph Mitzel, whom she married on July 28, 1949.

She had been a former employee of the New Springfield school system as a cook.

28 years ago Shirley had requested a direct burial with no formal services and had entrusted her wishes to be carried out by the Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer, Pennsylvania.

She was laid to rest next to her husband, in the Zion Cemetery in New Middletown.

She leaves behind her Nieces and Nephews.

