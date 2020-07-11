Shirley C. Glass, Bessemer, PA

BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley C. Glass, of Avon Place, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at her residence. She was 90 years old.

Born on March 26, 1930, Shirley was the daughter of the late Julius and Freda (List) Loth. She was a graduate of Mohawk High School, class of 1948.

Shirley married Harry “Pete” Glass in 1951. He preceded her in death last year.

Shirley attended Jameson Nursing School and became a Registered Nurse. She worked as an RN for Jameson Hospital for over 30 years.

Shirley was a devout Christian and kept many prayer journals. Her bibles were full of notes and personal reflections.

Her hobbies included sewing, gardening, baking, taking day trips with her husband and spending time with her family.

Shirley is survived by her sister, Carol Burns of New Wilmington; her brother, Larry Loth of New Castle; two sons, Gary (Cindy) Glass of Hermitage and Tim (Brenda) Glass of Bessemer; five grandchildren, Josh (Paulette Gondek) Glass, Jeremy Glass, Gregory (Lindsay) Glass, Rachal (Scott) Bright and Tim Glass, Jr. and four great-granddaughters, Sophee, Haylee, Aria and Caleigh. At the time of her death, Shirley was expecting two more great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer shall be conducting a private service for the family at a future date.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 13, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.