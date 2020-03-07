Selma L. Leipply, Petersburg, Ohio

PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Selma L. Leipply, 98, of Petersburg, Ohio, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2020, at her home.

She was born in Petersburg, on January 28, 1922, the daughter of the late Paul and Cora Culp Metzler.

She graduated from Springfield High, married the late, Webster G. Leipply, on January 27, 1945.

Selma was a faithful member of the St. John Lutheran Church in Petersburg and was more than just a homemaker.

She enjoyed gardening, cooking, canning and sewing; she found relaxation in knitting, needle point and embroidering.

She is survived by her children, Wayne (Rhonda Leipply of Petersburg, Gary Leipply of Petersburg, Beverly (James) Holland of Petersburg, Linda Paes of New Middletown and Miriam (Charles) Gallagher of Enon Valley; also survived by 12 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren and a sister, Evelyn Leipply, of North Lima, Ohio.

Besides her parents and husband, Selma was preceded in death by her son, Dale; grandchildren, Ryan and Amanda; sisters, Mary and Ellen and brothers, Art and Jim.

Visitation will be held at the St John Lutheran Church in Petersburg, Ohio, on Wednesday, March 11, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

A service for Selma will follow the visitation at the church.

Selma will be laid to rest with her husband in the Forrest Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations are to the Lutheran Church in Selma’s memory.

Local arrangements have been entrusted to the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer