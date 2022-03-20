STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott “Rudy” Macklin, 62, passed away at his home on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Rudy was born in Youngstown on September 11, 1959, son of Arthur and Sally (Scholl) Macklin.

Rudy was a franchise owner with Dealer Specialties.

He loved playing golf, fishing, watching and attending various sporting events, especially Ohio State sporting events. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and hanging out at Lake Erie.

Rudy is survived by his wife, Lee (Loyear) Macklin, whom he married on June 16, 1990; his mother, Sally Macklin of Petersburg; two children, son, Joe Macklin and his fiancée, Bonnie, in Pittsburgh and his daughter, Danielle Macklin and her fiancé Ryan of Detroit, Michigan; his brother, Doug (Diana) Macklin of Oak Ridge, North Carolina; a nephew, Zachary Macklin; his niece, Caroline Macklin and his Uncle Edward Scholl in Enon Valley.

Rudy was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Macklin.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Terry Cunningham Funeral Home, 203 Oak Street in Bessemer followed by a Memorial Service at 6:00 p.m.

Flowers can be sent to the funeral home at 203 Oak Street in Bessemer and any donations can go directly to EveryKidSports.Org.

