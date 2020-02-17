Samuel Vincent Varano, Bessemer, PA

BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel Vincent Varano, a 91 year old Army Airborne Veteran of the Korean War passed away peacefully at his home in the early hours of Monday, February 17, 2020 with his family by his side.

Samuel was born in Kulpmount, Pennsylvania on September 30, 1928 the son of the late Rosario and Catherine Varan Varano.

He served with the 82nd airborne, United States Army where he achieved the rank of Corporal and earned his parachutist badge and his glider badge.

He had retired as a butcher from Castle Brand Meats and from B.J. Alan fireworks Company.

Samuel was a devoted fan of Pittsburgh sports following the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins. He also enjoyed raising livestock on his farm and a good fireworks display.

He leaves behind his sons Sam Varano Sr., Joe Varano and Bob Varano; Grandsons, Sam Varano Jr. Six Great grandchildren a brother Anthony Varano and his God daughter Debbie Rouch and many nieces and nephews.

Sam was preceded in death by his parents, wife Nancy whom he married on September 24, 1955 and great grandson Gage

With honoring Samuel’s wishes, arrangements are private and entrusted to the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home of Bessemer, Pennsylvania.