Samuel S. Phillips, Bessemer, PA

BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel S. Phillips of Bessemer, Pennsylvania, passed away at the UPMC Jameson on Thursday, June, 25, 2020. He was 85.

Samuel was born in Bessemer on September 20, 1934, a son to the late William and Sarah Rightnour Phillips. Completed his education in Bessemer then, entered into the United States Army in March of 1957. After his service and his Honorable discharge, Samuel found employment as a millwright for several local Steel manufacturers’.

He married the former Charleen Parsons on July 9, 1960 and she survives at home. Samuel also leaves behind his son, Mathew Phillips and his wife Jodi of Erie, Pennsylvania; daughter, Cindy Nulph of Indianapolis, Indiana and granddaughter, Ashley Nulph.

Samuel was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a co-founder of the “Mohawk Valley Bass Masters”, was a member of the Bessemer Rod-n-Gun club and the Bessemer Coon & Fox club.

Being the last of his siblings, Samuel was preceded in death by sisters, Marge and Marian and brothers, Sal, Tom, Ed and Dave.

Samuel was very adamant about his final wishes and had discussed it frequently. No services are to be held.

Arrangements are being handled by the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home of Bessemer, Pennsylvania.