Ronald E. Young, North Beaver Township, PA

NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald E. Young, 78, of North Beaver Township died peacefully at home on Friday, August 20, 2021. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, musky fisherman, an avid hunter and loved to tell stories that would make everyone laugh.



Born May 10, 1943 in New Castle, he was the son of the late Paul and Gloria (Kroesen) Young. He was married to the love of his life, Alice M. Kovacs for 58 years.



Ron graduated from Mohawk High School and attended Youngstown State University.

He retired from General Motors, Lordstown where he worked for 30 years in final repair and then as a department coordinator. Ron was an active member of Bethel E.P.C where he served as an Elder, Deacon, Trustee and Sunday school teacher. A Boy Scout Leader, volunteer for the Lawrence County Sportsmen for Youth, he was a member of the Bessemer Rod and Gun Club, National Wild Turkey Federation and Muskie’s Incorporated.



He served as a youth leader for Mohawk area youth retreats. A true outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping and mentored many local youth in learning about the outdoors.



An outdoorsman and mechanic, when he was not in the woods it was not uncommon for him to be working in his garden or his garage fixing everyone else’s vehicles or making turkey calls. He frequented church and civic clubs and gave talks on his old bottle collection.



In addition to his wife, Alice, survivors include daughter, Rhonda (Dave) Miketa of New Middletown, Ohio and grandson, Stan Miketa; daughter, Andrea Young of Hartville, Ohio and grandchildren, Amelia Finefrock, Elliot Young, Aliza Finefrock and Jovie Finefrock; son, Andrew (Lindsay) Young of Bessemer and grandchildren, Ashlyn, Reagan, Grantham and Brynlee Young; sister, Beverly (James) Medich of Bessemer; cousin, Gary (Janice) Young of Bessemer, who was like a brother to Ron and his faithful pet, Jessie.



He is preceded in death by grandson, John Simon Finefrock in 1993.



Viewing hours and Funeral services will be held at the temporary location Bethel Church which is located at St. Anthony’s Church, 411 W Poland Avenue, Bessemer, Pennsylvania.

Calling hours will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, August 23, 2021 and on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

A service will be held on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., conducted by Pastor Jerry Dodds of Bethel Church, at the church.

Arrangements are by the Terry Cunningham Funeral home in Bessemer.

