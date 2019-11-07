Ronald C. Vrabel, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald C. Vrabel 71, 0f North Beaver Twp, New Castle, Pennsylvania passed away unexpectedly at his home the evening of Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

Ron was born in New Castle on October 5, 1948 son of the late Cyril A and Suzanne V Salamon Vrabel.

He graduated from Mohawk High, class of 1966 served in the army and was stationed in Thailand, received his Bachelors in education from Edinboro College and his Masters from the University of Dayton

He was retired after 35 years of teaching high school math at Carrollton High in Carrolton, Ohio.

He married Patricia Wilk on June 12, 1993 they both where faithful members of Holy Spirit parish, St. Anthony church in Bessemer where he served as a lecture. Ron was a former Croatian Club member he was an avid Steelers fan, enjoyed golfing, reading, Sudoku puzzles, music, and playing guitars. But, his family was the foundation upon which he thrived, he was so very proud of each and every one of them.

He leaves behind his wife Patricia at home, step-son Jason Moyer and his wife Melanie of Nolensville, Tennessee brother Terry Vrabel of New Brighton, Pennsylvania and sisters’ Melanie McCree and husband Jerry of Loveland, Ohio and Jocelyn Des Laurier of Vancouver Washington step grand children Jenna Ruth, Gabriel and Joel Moyer and several nephews.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents

Visitation is scheduled for Friday, November 8, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday November 9, 2019 from 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. at the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home at 203 Oak St. in Bessemer, Pennsylvania.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Ron will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the St Anthony Church with Father McCaffrey officiating, following the service the New Castle Area Honor Guard will conduct full military rites

In Lieu of flowers donations to the American Cancer Society or charity of choice