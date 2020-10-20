Robert W. Kuhn, Sr., Enon Valley, PA

ENON VALLEY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert W. Kuhn, Sr., 80, of Enon Valley, Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at the Quality of Life Services facility in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Bob was born in Enon Valley, on January 1, 1940, son of the late Carl L. and Florence M. Cory Kuhn.

Bob graduated from Mohawk High School, served his country by enlisting in the Army, owned and operated a small excavating Company, worked as a millwright for the Brighton Electric Steel Casting co. and served as Little Beaver Township Police Chief for many years.

Bob enjoyed hunting and trips to the family camp. Also, enjoyed yard maintenance and mowing Grass.

Bob was quick with his wit and enjoyed a good limerick.

He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Bob leaves behind his loving family, Norma Kuhn of Enon Valley, Ruth Ann Ferguson of New Galilee, Robert W. ( Patti) Kuhn, Jr., of Enon Valley and Jennifer (Ben) Stewart of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania; his grandchildren, are Beth Ferguson, James Ferguson, Hannah Stewart and Gavin Stewart.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Vivian and siblings, oldest to youngest, Howard Kuhn, Isabelle McKim, Betty Cory, William Kuhn and Elizabeth Dominick.

Family will receive well wishers on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the Scottish Rite Cathedral at 110 East Lincoln Avenue in New Castle, Pennsylvania, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and again on Friday, October 23, 2020, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., service time. Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. and all Covid -19 precautions are in place for public safety.

In lieu of flowers donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Society at 600 waterfront Drive 223 Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or the Alzheimer’s Association at 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fl 17, Chicago Il 60601

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 21 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

