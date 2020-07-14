Robert Turcola, Enon Valley, PA

ENON VALLEY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” Turcola, 81, of Enon Valley, Pennsylvania (SNPJ) died peacefully at his home on Thursday, July 9, 2020 with his family around him.

Bob, better known as “Turk”, was born in Youngstown, Ohio on February 10, 1939, son of the late Max and Mildred (Leskovac) Turcola.

He grew up in McDonald and graduated from high school in 1957.

Shortly thereafter, he joined the United States Army and served his country honorably. While stationed in Germany, he was a participant in the U.S. Army Band.

After his service, Bob began working for Sparkle Market Grocery Store where he stayed on as a meat cutter/manger for 30 years.

In his retirement, he loved to host lamb roasts, play polkas at parties and make kielbasa and cevapcici for friends and family.

Music was one of Bob’s greatest loves in life. He began playing the accordion at age five At the age of 16, he started playing on local polka bands and soon became the band leader of the Bob Turcola Orchestra. His first album, “Potent Polkas”, came out in 1968, which was then followed by seven more albums, including the classic ” Strike up the Polka Band”. He played polkas for over 65 years receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Cleveland Polka Hall of Fame in 2008. He was also a Grammy Award nominee in 1989; member of the Penn-Ohio Polka Pals and at the early age of 12, had the opportunity to perform on the Ted Mack Amateur Hour in New York City.

Bob loved belonging to SNPJ and was instrumental in starting Slovenefest, an annual music festival held here in July and the Wine and Sausage Festival held in September, in which he won numerous awards for best wine, kielbasa and cevapcici.

Bob will always be remembered for his kind heart, his generosity and his humor. He belived in helping those less fortunate. For a period of over ten years, he raised over $100,000 for Tod Children’s Hospital of Youngstown by playing benefit dances with his band.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, George, Don and Steve.

He is survived by three sons, Mark (Kimberly) of East Palestine, Ohio, Matthew (Deborah) of Greensboro, North Carolina and Michael (Christina) of Avon, Ohio and eight grandchildren, Jack, Brandon, Max, Hailey, Grace, Ben, Jillian and Breanne.

The family would like to thank the dedicated nurses and staff of Three Rivers Hospice and Home for the care of Bob in these difficult times.

Due to COVID-19, there will only be a private family service at Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church in Youngstown, with burial at Belmont Cemetery.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life service sometime in the future.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Bob’s memory to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements handles by Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 15, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.