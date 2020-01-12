Richard Tarnaski, Bessemer, PA

BESSEMER, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Tarnaski of Bessemer, Pennsylvania passed away on January 11, 2020 at the St. Elizabeth Medical center in Boardman, Ohio. He was 62 years old.

Richard was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on April 5, 1957 a son of the late Frederick and Charlotte Parish.

He was a Mohawk High School graduate.

Richard went on to work at several business including West Penn Plastics as an assembler the as a welders aide at Fleming Steel Door Company

He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of the Mahoning Sportsmen and Bessemer Rod and Gun clubs. He was also a member of the Johnson club in Hillsville, Pennsylvania.

Richard is survived by his daughter, Lauren Tarnaski of Virginia; a sister, Diane (Bill) Tarnaski of Cincinnati and a brother, David (Debbie) Tarnaski of Kane.

Richard was preceded in death by his Parents and brother, “Butch” Tarnaski, just a few months ago.

A service for Richard is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Thursday January 16, 2020 at the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home, 203 Oak Street, Bessemer, PA with Pastor Greg Simpson officiating.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the charity of your choice in Richards’s memory.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 13, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.