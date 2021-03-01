Richard Russell Slagle, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Russell Slagle passed away Friday, January 29, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Boardman, with his wife by his side.

Richard “Dick” was born in North Lima, Ohio to his parents, Russell and Mable McMurray Slagle, on August 10, 1941.

Dick and his wife owned and operated several businesses together for 35 years. In later years, he was employed by Encore Express, North Jackson, Ohio.

Dick loved to travel and visited 49 states and over 25 countries. He was passionate about driving anything with wheels. He was fortunate to do so until one week before his death. When he had free time, he was an avid motorcyclist and enjoyed long trips with his friends.

Dick married his childhood sweetheart, Saundra Matsos Slagle on June 1, 1963.

Besides his wife, he leaves his grandson, Justin Adam Garner (Shannon) and two great-grandchildren, Christian and Melinda Garner. He also leaves two brothers, Eugene Slagle (Jacque) of Mercer, Pennsylvania and Ted Slagle of Madison Heights, Virginia and a brother-in-law, Mike Mullins of Punta Gorda, Florida.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Mike and Eleanor Matsos and three sisters-in-law, Brenda Matsos Mullins, Gala May Slagle and Shirley Raybuck Slagle.

Dick was a member of Thomas Road Baptist Church, Lynchburgh, Virginia for 44 years and recently attended Bethel Church of the Brethern, New Middletown, Ohio.

Funeral services were held February 5, 2021 in Forest, Virginia and burial was at Forest Memorial Park, Forest Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made to Bethel Church of the Brethern, New Middletown, Ohio or St. Jude Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee.

Arrangements handled by Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home.

