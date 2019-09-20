Richard Charles Stevens, New Middletown, Ohio – Obituary

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard (Dick) Charles Stevens, Sr., 88, of New Middletown, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, September 18, 2019 at Hospice House surrounded and comforted by his loving family and earthly angels.

Our beloved Hon, Dad, Daddy, Papa, Uncle Dick and Dick Stevens, your next-door neighbor, had such a great love, respect, dignity and pride for his entire family and friends, including the best neighbors he could have ever asked for in life!

Richard was born on May 25, 1931 to George and Mary (Hanuschak) Stevens in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Poland Seminary High School in 1950.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Dick worked as a repairman for the Ohio Bell Telephone Company for 41 years. He was a member of their Telephone Pioneers of America.

He was a member of the New Life Church, Poland where he had attended Bible study and Sunday services for many years with his church family.

He was a lifelong devoted fan of the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Indians, the Ohio State Buckeyes and the YSU Penguins. Despite many seasons of great disappointments, he loudly rejoiced in celebrating their many successes and never gave up on them nor quit cheering for them.

Mr. Stevens was also very proud to be called one of the loudest Springfield Tigers #1 fans for many, many years, not only cheering as a father, grandfather or great-grandfather but just as a man who loved his orange and black! Go Tigers! “BEAU…..TI-FUL !!!!”

Dick loved his perfection of yard work and gardening and spent countless hours outdoors making sure his home was picture perfect. He so enjoyed the wildlife of birds and squirrels on the many filled feeders hanging in his backyard. Even though he wasn’t able to drive for some time (which took away his dignity), he never forgot about his Subaru Legacy and quite frequently questioned if it was still parked in his garage incase he needed it.

Hon leaves to cherish the love of his life, his beautiful, most faithful wife of 60 years, Nancy (Mauser) Stevens whom he married on October 11, 1958 in Youngstown, Ohio. Together they raised their beautiful family in New Middletown in the house they built for life. Nancy loved him so much that she became his sole caretaker over the last three enduring years of his life and never wanted any help because that was her husband and that’s what you do for true love! For better or worse she said!

Dad/Daddy will be very deeply missed by all his children… son, Richard, Jr. (Holly) Stevens of New Springfield and daughters, Sheri (Jay) Cunningham and Lisa (Don) Wharry, both of New Middletown. He was compassionate but stern when the time was needed but he never stopped showing his many concerns and true love for his kids. Hands down, he was the best father they could have ever asked for!

Papa cherished more than anything and so loved each of his precious grandchildren… Michael Cunningham, Corey (Lauren) Cunningham, Carly (Ryan) Caron, Kylie (Dom) Gentsy, Sawyer Stevens, Kasey Kohler, Scarlett Stevens and Adam Wharry. Oh, all the memories of fun-filled times they shared!

The newest light of Papa’s life were his beautiful great-grandchildren… Carson and Mia Cunningham, Jayce Caron and Adrienne Gentsy. Baby Boy Caron due in March would have been another light of his life. His love for them was so apparent from the biggest smile that would light up his face every time one walked through his door. Priceless!

Papa also leaves behind his wonderful stepgrandchildren…Josh (Lindsay) Wharry, Joel Wharry and Alex Wharry. They were devoted to his care and loved like his own. He also leaves his precious stepgreat-grandchildren… Caleb, Ryan and Rebecca Ruthrauff and Ethan Wharry.

Uncle Dick leaves a host of nieces and nephews that he loved getting together with at family functions to share in good times, good fellowship but most of all, good food!

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, George and Mark and sister, Florence.

Despite his failing health over the past few years, any time he was asked by his family, friends or even a stranger how he was doing, he quickly responded, “I’m hanging in there!” May God be with each of us to just “hang in there” now that he’s gone.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. with visitation two hours prior at the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home, 203 Oak Street, Bessemer, Pennsylvania. Pastor Duane Bull, whom Dick thought the world of and worshipped his love of God, will be officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Petersburg Cemetery at a private ceremony.

A very special thank you to all the “comforters” at Hospice House for their loving care for Richard in his final days. We couldn’t have done it without all of you. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Hospice of Valley.

In the end when he finally let go, the golden gates of Heaven opened wide, as Dad loudly WHISTLED his way through, rejoicing to all, for he knew that he finally rests in peace in the arms of his Savior, Lord Jesus Christ!! Well done my good and faithful servant. (Matthew 25:23)

AMEN!!!!!

A television tribute will air Monday, September 23 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.