Raymond O. Penwell, Bessemer, PA

BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond O. Penwell, 81 of Bessemer, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

Raymond was born on December 29, 1939 in Washington County, Ohio son of the late Raymond and Edna (Jones) Penwell.

He was a graduate of Bessemer High School.

Raymond was a member of the Coon and Fox Hunters Association, the Bessemer Croatian Club, The Johnson Club and was a member of the Mayors Association.

Raymond worked for Bessemer Cement as a blaster, served as the Bessemer Police Chief and the Mayor of Bessemer and drove school bus for the local schools.

He enjoyed playing golf, bowling and watching all types of sports and going to the casino. He was the clock operator for the area sports teams.

Raymond is survived by his wife, Phyllis (McCurdy) Penwell, whom he married on May 9, 1959; his son, Scott (Sherry) Penwell; a brother, Paul Penwell; his grandchildren, Brenna (Johnny) Kline, Ryan (Chelsey) Penwell, Matthew Brentin, Jeffrey (Britney) Brentin, Megan (Ryan) Tomlin and Lucas Penwell; four great-grandchildren, Chloe Brentin, Garrett and Preston Tomlin and Rory Penwell and his former son-in-law, Ivan Brentin.

In addition to his parents, his daughter, Sherry Brentin and a brother, Sam, preceded Raymond in death.

Calling hours will be on Wednesday, September 8 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. and on Thursday, September 9 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Church (formerly St. Anthony Church), 411 West Poland Avenue, Bessemer, Pennsylvania.

The funeral service will commence at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 9 at the church.

Arrangements are by Terry Cunningham Funeral Home, in Bessemer.

